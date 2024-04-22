KWHL KWHL Logo

This Dog Solves Math Problems

April 22, 2024 8:28AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Luna is a mini cockapoo and apparently really smart. She solves math problems with her paws!  Jared Davis is her human and he figured out that she likes to communicate by scratching her paws on his shoulder. She’s got such an expressive face, as if she’s really mulling over the problems in her head!

 

@lunatheminicockapoo The way she thinks about it after each one 😳 #dogs #puppylove #dogsofttiktok #lunatheminicockapoo ♬ original sound – LunaTheMiniCockapoo

You can follow their videos at @lunathecockapoo

