Tom Cruise Breakdancing At Posh’s Birthday???

April 24, 2024 8:32AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Tom Cruise apparently went for it on the dance floor at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party, and his breakdancing moves left the guests “dumbfounded”!

But he impressed even before getting there as he helped a photographer who stumbled as he was walking into the event!

 

 

