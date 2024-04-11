Travis Kelce “Doesn’t Know” How He Ended Up With Taylor Swift As His Girlfriend

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce and guest Lil Dicky discuss how Travis ended up with Taylor Swift as his girlfriend on their “New Heights” podcast. Travis says, “I don’t know how I did it”…then quickly jokes “I know exactly how I did it.” If you haven’t heard the story, last summer, Travis attempted to give a friendship bracelet to Taylor at her concert with his phone number, but couldn’t get a meet and greet because she saves her voice before and after the show. He talked about that on their podcast, then Erin Andrews talked about it on her podcast and urged Taylor to give him a chance, and the rest is history!

Lil Dicky pointed out how most people are behind their relationship because it feels so “American”.