Travis Kelce Reacts To Taylor Swift’s “Punk’d” Episode

April 25, 2024 6:46AM AKDT
Who remembers when Justin Bieber was in on pranking Taylor Swift into thinking fireworks she set off caught a wedding boat on fire???

Comedian Andrew Santino wrote and starred in “Punk’d”, playing the groom in that episode in 2012 that had members of the wedding party swimming for their lives to shore (LOL) and saying “thanks for ruining my wedding Taylor Swift!” BRUTAL. He talked about the backstory on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

