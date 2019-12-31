U.S. sending more troops to protect embassy in Baghdad
WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is sending more troops to protect the embassy compound penetrated by militias and their supporters in Baghdad on Tuesday. U.S. officials say they do not plan to evacuate the embassy. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the U.S. has taken actions to “ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats.” Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound, smashing a main door, setting fire to a reception area and drawing tear gas fired by embassy guards. The mob was angered over deadly U.S. airstrikes that targeting the Iran-backed militia on Sunday.