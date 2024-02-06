KWHL KWHL Logo

Usher Is SKIMS Menswear Newest Model

February 6, 2024 5:28AM AKST
Wanna see Usher in his skivvies??  Here ya go!

Usher is the latest celebrity to model in an ad campaign for the menswear division of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand. “Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense,” Usher said in a statement.

They aren’t cheap with the Stretch 5″ Boxers setting you back $52 and the Cotton 3″ Boxer Brief priced at $18. The brand will also be offering an exclusive version of Usher’s new album, Coming Home, including a bonus track.

