Virus cases prompt 3 Mat-Su schools to suspend in-person learning

Sep 1, 2020 @ 5:55pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The largest school district in Alaska to open for in-person classes has shifted to online learning only for three schools after five new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Alaska Public Media reports that the new infections emerged among three schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District. Colony middle and high schools have gone to distance learning until next Tuesday. The district says an update is pending on the length of the closure for Pioneer Peak Elementary. The schools will be cleaned, and public health officials will notify any families with children who are considered close contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19.

