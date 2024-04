Fun fact, Zoe Kravitz makes her directorial debut with “Blink Twice” starring her fiance, Channing Tatum. Tatum plays a rich guy who flies a bunch of friends and some strangers to his island…and then weirdness starts happening. Weird…murdery things start happening. Haley Joel Osment (yes, that kid from “The Sixth Sense”) and Christian Slater!

In theaters August 23!