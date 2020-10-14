      Weather Alert

Wisconsin judge blocks governor’s order limiting capacity

Oct 14, 2020 @ 10:49am

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places. Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel on Wednesday blocked the order and set a court date for Monday. The Democratic governor’s order, issued last week, limited the number of customers in many indoor establishments to 25% of capacity. A spokeswoman for Evers did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the ruling. The Tavern League of Wisconsin had sued Tuesday and argues that the order amounted to “defacto closure.”

