Worker at corrections facility tests positive for COVID-19

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state Department of Corrections says a staff member at a state-run prison in Juneau has tested positive for COVID-19. The department says it learned of the positive test Thursday. A spokeswoman says to date, no inmates within the state’s corrections system had tested positive. A department website showed several cases pending. The City and Borough of Juneau, citing the department, says two inmates at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center have been tested and that inmates and staff at the facility have been given cloth face coverings. The state has reported nearly 250 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus,and seven deaths.